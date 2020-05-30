DONOVAN L. NEWBERRY Donovan Lee Newberry, 46, born March 23, 1973, passed away on March 20, 2020. A life-long Nevada resident, he graduated Sunset High School in 1991, later entered the Navy and then was employed in the electrical industry for several years. He is survived by his parents, Mr. Dennis W. Newberry (Shirley) and Mrs. Fred Piaseczny (Emily), two brothers: Justin A. Newberry (Becki) and Casey C. Newberry (Desiree), two children; Drew and Ian, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Donovan enjoyed the outdoors, unique rock-collecting and the challenge of creating things from what was on hand. He was always willing to help anyone that needed a bit of extra encouragement and eager to aid in any task that needed done. His optimist outlook and kind words to everyone will be missed.