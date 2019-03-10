Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM South Point Hotel, Casino, in The Brunswick Room 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas , NV View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for DOREE DICKERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DOREE DICKERSON

DOREE DICKERSON Doree Dickerson, an eternally spirited wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother, a woman who could brighten any room she walked into and win over anyone with her welcoming personality, passed away March 6, 2019, at the age of 91. Doree's crowning achievement in life was the loving family she built with George Dickerson, her husband of 70 years, who passed away 19 days before her February 15, 2019. Their life was an epic love story until their final days, their marriage one of ceaseless adoration, constant respect and undying partnership. What one of them achieved, the other achieved. Born in Winnemucca, July 16, 1927, to Paul and Freda Maloney, Doree was the youngest of two children and joined her older sister, Pauline (Kidwell). Doree graduated from the University of Nevada in 1949 with a degree in Elementary Education. She met the love of her life October 3, 1948, in San Francisco when the University of Nevada football team played the University of San Francisco. It was love at first sight and they were inseparable ever since. They were married June 12, 1949 in Reno, and moved to Las Vegas that same year when George took a job as Deputy District Attorney of Clark County and Doree became a kindergarten teacher at John S. Park Elementary School. Doree recognized all that she had been given in life and spent her nine decades of life looking to give back. She was deeply involved in the Junior League of Las Vegas, an organization she joined in 1953, and spent four decades collecting toys, clothing and food for families in-need around the holidays. Described as a "dynamo" by those who knew her best, Doree would dress up as Santa Claus every year to deliver the bounty of toys she had gathered to over 400 children a year. Doree won numerous awards for her work helping people, including the KVBC 3 Spirit Award and the Junior League's Volunteer of the Year Award, but no honor made her prouder than being recognized as the Nevada Mother of the Year in 1986. She went on to compete in the National Mother of the Year and was First Runner Up, the first and only time a Nevada mother finished that high in the rankings. Doree spent her life, whether it was tutoring children with special needs, working as a Girl Scout Leader or being the mother advisor to Rainbow Girls, focused on educating, inspiring and improving the lives of children. Doree, known as everyone's favorite grandma by her grandchildren's friends, was the consummate nurturer, caretaker and children's advocate. Doree, who George described as the "glue" of his family, is survived by three adoring children, Bob, Bill (Heidi) and Diane Dickerson. She was the partner in fun to her 11 grandkids Jessika Dickerson, Kimberlee Longa (Carlos), Michael Dickerson, Kevin Dickerson, Daniel Merica, Lisa Dickerson, Michelle Merica, Dylan Dickerson, Jaclyn Merica, Hunter Dickerson and Koby Dickerson and five great-grandkids Matthew Smith, Cruz Longa, Xavi Longa, Ellie Dickerson and Paloma Longa, as well as her devoted daughter-in-law, Mary Dickerson. A joint celebration of life will be held for both Doree and George at 3 p.m. Sat., March 30, at South Point Hotel, Casino, in The Brunswick Room, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Junior League of Las Vegas Holiday Bear Project or Nathan Adelson Hospice.