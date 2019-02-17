DOREEN OWENS Doreen Ann (Matthys) Owens, age 57, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas, from complications related to surgery. Doreen was born September 14, 1961, in Tracy, MN, and relocated to Las Vegas in 1984. Doreen was a U.S. Air Force and Nevada Army National Guard retiree, studied at CSN and UNLV, and held the position of Director of Veterans' Employment and Training Services for the Department of Labor. She served as an executive board member for both the Southern Nevada Veteran Community Engagement Board and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) and volunteered with other veteran organizations. Doreen was preceded in death by her father, Duane Matthys; and brother, Daniel Matthys. Doreen is survived by her mother, Frances Matthys of Marshall, MN; her husband, and life partner of 37 years, Daniel "Danny" Owens of Henderson; her daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Owens; and granddaughters, Autumn and Everly of Henderson; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Davila, son-in-law, Bryan Davila, and their two sons, Nolan and Ryder of Henderson; two sisters, Diane Louwagie and brother-in-law, Greg, of Marshall, and Donna Horsman and brother-in-law, Mark of Watertown, SD; and their beloved dog, Rooster. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thu, Feb. 21, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119. A Catholic service will be from 11 a.m-noon Fri., Feb. 22, at St. Thomas More Church, 130 N. Pecos Rd., Henderson, NV 89074. Burial service following at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. The Owens family asks that you honor Doreen's life by showing compassion to others, spending time with family, taking vacations, hugging loved ones, and celebrating the friends we have and the memories of the ones we have lost. Read More Listen to Obituary