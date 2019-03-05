Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Palm Northwest Cemetery
6701 N. Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS BLUTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS BLUTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DORIS BLUTH Obituary
DORIS BLUTH Doris Bluth (nee Finkelstein), 88, of Summerlin, passed away peacefully March 2, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 30, 1930 to Bertha (Lindenbaum) and Morris Finkelstein. Her husband David predeceased her. Doris had a full career as a professor at the City University of New York, and she retired as chairwoman of the department. Doris and David moved to Las Vegas because Doris wanted "a different life, not just the same life without work-ing." And what a wonderful and long retirement they had! Doris loved the mountains, the weather, the entertainment, and all her friends here. She often said that this was the favorite of all the homes she lived in throughout her life, and she especially loved the view of the park and the mountains from her back windows. Doris is survived by her older brother, Daniel Finkelstein of New York; her daughters, Elyse Bluth (Drew Kling) of Chicago, Karen Bluth (Dale Lohrey) of North Carolina, and Arlene Bluth (Shari Ungar) of New York. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Mackenzie Gill (Ethan Kitchens), India Gill, Alex Kling, and Jonah Bluth and, of course, her mahjong ladies.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now