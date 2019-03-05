DORIS BLUTH Doris Bluth (nee Finkelstein), 88, of Summerlin, passed away peacefully March 2, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 30, 1930 to Bertha (Lindenbaum) and Morris Finkelstein. Her husband David predeceased her. Doris had a full career as a professor at the City University of New York, and she retired as chairwoman of the department. Doris and David moved to Las Vegas because Doris wanted "a different life, not just the same life without work-ing." And what a wonderful and long retirement they had! Doris loved the mountains, the weather, the entertainment, and all her friends here. She often said that this was the favorite of all the homes she lived in throughout her life, and she especially loved the view of the park and the mountains from her back windows. Doris is survived by her older brother, Daniel Finkelstein of New York; her daughters, Elyse Bluth (Drew Kling) of Chicago, Karen Bluth (Dale Lohrey) of North Carolina, and Arlene Bluth (Shari Ungar) of New York. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Mackenzie Gill (Ethan Kitchens), India Gill, Alex Kling, and Jonah Bluth and, of course, her mahjong ladies. Read More Listen to Obituary