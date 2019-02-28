Doris "Dori" Duke Jones, 97, passed away gracefully February 25, 2019 in Henderson, NV. Always dressed to the nines, Dori embodied the spirit of the west, and was quick as a whip. Born Jan. 11, 1922, she was the middle of 3 children born to Emma Jean "Honey" and Victor Duke in Heber, UT. In her teens she moved to Magna, UT with her family where she met and married Ralph Jones. They had many adventurous love-filled years together raising their three children. Ralph and Dori moved from Salt Lake to Las Vegas in 1975 and started Ralph Jones Display where she worked until she was 85.



She was an avid horsewoman in Utah and was the drill mistress for the Silver Spurs Riding Club, performing in many parades. She loved to travel and play bridge. She explored Central America, Europe and Scandinavia well into her 80s. The only place she regretted not getting to was Africa. Dori was an active member (Chapter V) of PEO, a philanthropic women's organization for 32 years.



She is survived by her son, Ralph "Hoot" Jones (Ginda); grandchildren, Jeri Iverson Eastman, Chad Iverson, Leslie Jones Evans, Jody Jones and John Field; and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two siblings (Deana and Hal) and her daughters, Vicki Iverson Isakson and Chris Field.



In 2015, she lost the second of her beloved daughters and her own sight and hearing. Having always been an active and vibrant community member, Dori was at peace with leaving this world to join her daughters and she conducted her last days with humor, style and strength - the same way she lived each day.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hope and Care Foundation through Harmony Hospice http://www.hopeandcarefoundation.org/



~Life is hard yard by yard; Inch by inch, it's a cinch ~