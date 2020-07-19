Doris Hooper passed away peacefully at home, July 13, with family members by her side. Doris was born on March 27, 1937 in Madison Parish, LA. She accepted the Lord at an early age and was a member of St. Matthew A.M.E Church in Tallulah, LA. She faithfully devoted her entire life to the Lord and was a perfect example of a virtous women, Doris earned her degree from Southern University and began her teaching career. Doris soon met and married James Hooper, a graduate and Hall of Famer of Grambling University. Doris and James raised a family of five after moving to Las Vegas, NV in 1961. Both retired after 30 years of employment to spend quality time with family and friends. Happily married to Doris for 48 years, James went to live with the Lord. Doris enjoyed the remainder of her life surrounded by loved ones in Las Vegas. Preceding Doris in death were six lovely sisters, three brothers, her devoted husband James, and their two beloved daughters, Sharon and Shawn. Doris is survived by three children Cheryl, Darwin, and Marvin, 18 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously by family and friends. Services will be held at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. Viewing: Tuesday July 21,2020 at 5-7pm Funeral: Wednesday July 22,2020 at 1pm, followed by burial at Palm Northwest Cemetery.



