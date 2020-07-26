DORIS HANKS Doris (GG) Wood Hanks left this earth the morning of July 8, 2020, at her home in Cedar City, Utah. She was born to Claude and Leona Marie Wood on August 1, 1924, in Lafayette, Indiana. She married Charles Hanks on May 16, 1942. Friends said they were "blessed" with five sons. They did not always agree. During World War II, Mom worked at the Lafayette Alcoa plant, manufacturing parts for the military. She later worked at the Wabash Center, where she enjoyed and loved all the clients. For 15 years, Mom worked at Bruno's in West Lafayette. When possible, we still gather at Bruno's for a pizza. In 1973, Mom and Dad moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the desert heat. In 2005, after Dad's death, she moved to Cedar City, Utah. Mom loved the arts, from painting and firing many wonderful ceramic piece including five chess and nativity sets to attending the Utah Shakespeare Festival, where, for many years, she attended every play. In 2014, she began going to the Cedar City Aquatic Center three days a week to walk in the lazy river. She met wonderful friends walking the alcove and missed every one of them when the pool closed for repairs. When it opened in June, she was unable to return. We all agree that Mom enjoyed dining and traveling the most. She would dine out every day if there was someone willing to join her. It was the visiting part that she loved; she would only eat a few bites before declaring she needed a "go box." She enjoyed trips to Europe and Hawaii and cruised to Alaska and the Panama Canal. She was very proud to wear her T-shirts proclaiming she had survived the Hana Highway and the Molokai mule ride to Kalaupapa. She is survived by four sons: Bill (Judy) of Lafayette, Indiana; Tom (Joyce) and Mike (Heddy) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Terry (Kristine) of Cedar City, Utah; nine grandchildren: Michael, Tracey, Beth (Larry), Nancy (Josh), Brandon (Lisa), Kaysi, Patrick, Jeremy (Katie) and Sam (Heather); 18 great-grands; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a son, Bob; and a grandson, Steven. A special thanks to Intermountain Homecare for therapy she received after a fall in April and Eathan, Rachel and Mindy of Sun-Tree Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care the final week of her life. Doris, Mom, Grandma, GG, Great-Grandma: we love you and miss you. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Be safe.





