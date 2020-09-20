DORIS K. LAUGHNER Doris K. Laughner, 89, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on September 13, 2020. She entered this world on December 15, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana, born to John and Elnora Haines. She is survived by her sons Michael & Craig Ruby; daughter-in-law Tica Rogers; sisters Irma Achey & Phillis Tribby; and 5 grandkids. Doris worked with her husband Dick Laughner as TaxesPlus serving small business in Las Vegas with accounting and tax services for over 15 Years until Dick's passing in 1994 after which she retired to enjoy spending time with family for the past 26 years. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
. A memorial service will be held on September 29th at 10 AM.