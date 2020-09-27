1/
Doris Katharine Laughner
1930 - 2020
Doris K. Laughner, 89, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on September 13, 2020. She entered this world on December 15, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana, born to John and Elnora Haines. She is survived by her sons Michael & Craig Ruby; daughter-in-law Tica Rogers; sisters Irma Achey & Phillis Tribby; and 5 grandkids. Doris worked with her husband Dick Laughner as Taxes Plus serving small business in Las Vegas with accounting and tax services for over 15 Years until Dick's passing in 1994 after which she retired to enjoy spending time with family for the past 26 years. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. A memorial service will be held on September 29th at 10 AM. Memorial Service 9/20/2020 at 10:00 AM

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
