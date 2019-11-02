Home

Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
(702) 464-8480
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Graveside service
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
7251 W. Lone Mountain Road
Doris Lynn North


1933 - 2019
Doris Lynn North Obituary
Doris Lynn North passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Doris was born on September 19, 1933 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Virginia and Clarence Motz. Doris moved to Las Vegas after high school where she met and married Harry Chandler North. Doris and Harry have three children:

Steven Chandler North, Karen Lynn Edwards (Billy) and Jeanne Kay Murphy (Michael). Doris dedicated her life to raising her children and volunteerism. She was a lifetime member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Civil Air Patrol. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence; mother, Virginia and husband, Harry. She is survived by her children, Steven, Karen and Jeanne and their spouses, all of Las Vegas, her sister Kay Palmer of Muskogee Oklahoma. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Palm Mortuary. Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Palm Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada, Graveside services immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Road.. 89129,
