DORIS O'COYNE Doris was born April 26, 1937 to Mary Irene and Charles Walter Robinson in Ajo, AZ and was raised in Ajo along with siblings, Mary Nell Hewitt (deceased) and Donald Robinson (Texas). Doris married her husband, Charles Douglas O'Coyne, in June of 1956 and spent 63 wonderful years together. They retired to Henderson, in 1995. For 15 years, Doris worked at Valley National Bank in Ajo and Tucson, AZ prior to retiring. Doris and Charlie raised three daughters: Dori Ginn married to Mike (Texas), Cindy Gilbert married to Fred (Singapore) and Denise Clements married to Eric (Washington). Doris loved baking and her cookies and homemade ice cream sandwiches were always a hit with the grandchildren. Christmas was always a special time in the O'Coyne household frequently including all three generations with endless baking and elaborate cookie Christmas Village competitions. Doris and Charlie have ten grandchildren: Matthew Ginn (Texas), Aaron Ginn (California), Carter and Chelsea Gilbert (Pennsylvania), Kylie Gilbert (Virginia), Zach Gilbert (Pennsylvania), Christian Gilbert (Pennsylvania), Nicole and Dylan Diedrich (Washington) and Cody Clements (Washington). While their girls were growing up in Ajo, Doris was active in leading their Girl Scout troops, church youth groups and school trips including a band trip to Washington, DC. You could often find Doris next to a sewing machine or doing crafts with her children and grandchildren. While in the Las Vegas area, she was the family tour guide for all visitors and she enjoyed traveling the world with her family. Doris spent her last days at the Dignity Health St. Rose Hospital and Rehabilitation Center with wonderful and caring nurses, doctors and specialists. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. She is now in the care of our Lord and will be missed infinitely by those of us left behind.