DORIS TYNDALL Doris Louise Tyndall, 87, was peacefully called home April 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Doris was born in North Carolina and married the love of her life Edward Tyndall, a D-Day veteran, at the age of 16. Through the military, the two traveled the world, ultimately settling in Las Vegas in 1961. They were blessed with two sons, Roger (Valjean) and Robert (Sydney), grandchildren Lisa, Erik, Katie, Cayla, Corey, Tyler and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, bringing great joy to those around her. Farewell to our Bingo Queen! Private family burial with memorial to follow at a later date.