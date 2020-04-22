Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS TYNDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS TYNDALL


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS TYNDALL Obituary
DORIS TYNDALL Doris Louise Tyndall, 87, was peacefully called home April 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Doris was born in North Carolina and married the love of her life Edward Tyndall, a D-Day veteran, at the age of 16. Through the military, the two traveled the world, ultimately settling in Las Vegas in 1961. They were blessed with two sons, Roger (Valjean) and Robert (Sydney), grandchildren Lisa, Erik, Katie, Cayla, Corey, Tyler and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, bringing great joy to those around her. Farewell to our Bingo Queen! Private family burial with memorial to follow at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -