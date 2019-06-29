Home

Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV
More Obituaries for DOROTHA DUFOIN
DOROTHA "D.D." DUFOIN


1959 - 2019
DOROTHA "D.D." DUFOIN Obituary
DOROTHA "D.D." DUFOIN Dorotha Dawn "D.D." Dufoin, a catering business owner of Las Vegas, passed away June 26, 2019, at the age of 60. She was born April 7, 1959 in Bryan, TX and has been a resident of Nevada since 1999. She and her husband, of 18 years, Jean Philippe owned the successful catering business, Bleu Blanc Rouge for 15 years. D.D. was preceded in death by her parents, Dawn and Albert Percival, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband, Jean Philippe Dufoin; three supportive children, Kelley "Leeanne" Jarrott, John "Zack" Jarrott, and Carole Dufoin; her brother, Albert "Eddie" Percival (Chuck); two sisters, Lisa (Greg) Cummings and Lydia (Phil) Meuret; uncle, Richard (Mary) Percival; two brothers-in-law, Henri (Isabelle) Dufoin and Julien Dufoin ; two sisters-in-law, Helene (Charles) Garcia and Michelle (Jean) Tete; her precious puppy, Hugo Dufoin aka Boo Boo; and extended family members and friends. D.D.'s bright smile and warm heart will forever be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m Mon., July 1, at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Valley Vegas Church, 4500 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102.
