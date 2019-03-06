Services Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery 800 South Boulder Highway Henderson , NV 89015 (702) 464-8440 Memorial service 3:00 PM Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery 800 South Boulder Highway Henderson , NV 89015 View Map Resources More Obituaries for DOROTHY LAUNDERS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DOROTHY AUGSPERGER LAUNDERS

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DOROTHY AUGSPURGER LAUNDERS Dorothy Augspurger Launders, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, card game aficionado and basketball player died at her home, peacefully and happily in her sleep, February 19, 2019. Dorothy (Grandma Dot as she is lovingly referred to by her grandchildren) was surrounded continuously by her family since coming home from a short stay in the hospital Thursday, February 14, 2019. Dorothy was born July 12, 1926 in Cantril, Iowa. She was the third of four daughters born to Hollis "Dick" and Mary Saar. Dorothy grew up in Cantril and married her high school sweetheart, Chris Augspurger, June 12, 1948, at the Methodist Church in Cantril. Dorothy and Chris relocated to Ottumwa, Iowa, and had four beautiful children before moving to Henderson, in 1956. Chris and Dorothy divorced in 1966. Dorothy married William "Bill" Launders in 1988. Bill preceded Dorothy in death, passing away in 2005. Dorothy was a third grade teacher for over 30 years at C.T. Sewell Elementary School in Henderson. She loved teaching and stayed in contact with many of her students throughout her life. Grandma Dot was an avid basketball player and fan and is often remembered by her students and her grandchildren for her legendary "long shot from the corner of the court." Throughout her life, Grandma Dot was also an avid and aggressive card player. She always played to win. Even as she approached death, she mustered up the strength and fortitude necessary to engage her family in a very competitive 4-hour long Kings on the Corner card game. This development, coming in the last three days of her life, was an unexpected blessing and a tender mercy from our Father in Heaven. Dorothy was a woman of great faith and was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, both in Iowa and in Nevada. She did not fear dying and very much looked forward to seeing her parents and two sisters who preceded her in death. At 92 years of age she gave daily thanks to God for allowing her to be with her family for so long. Dorothy's greatest contributions came as she served as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She felt her greatest and most significant accomplishment in life was being the mother to four wonderful children. As a single mom for many years, she completely devoted her life to ensuring that her children had everything that was necessary to become successful adults, even if that meant foregoing and sacrificing things that she would like to have or do. Her children always came first. With a quick look at her family today, the results of her hard work and complete dedication to her children are easy to see. Dorothy is survived by her four children and their spouses: Stephen and Jolene Augspurger, Dennis and Karen Augspurger, and Cynthia and Philip Dunleavy all of Henderson, and Kris and Mark Fisher of Kankakee, Illinois. Dorothy has 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren: Grandchildren include Jena Augspurger Gifford (husband Ryan), Camilla Augspurger Plumb (husband Jesse), Lauren Augspurger, Robert Augspurger (wife Mandy), James Jackson, Emily Fisher Gentry (husband Matt), George Fisher (wife Emily), Rose Fisher Jost (husband Joe), Clair Fisher Sanders (husband Ty), and Carl Fisher. Great-grandchildren include Harrison Gifford, Stephen Gifford, Benson Gifford, Nolan Gifford, Davis Gifford, Ezra Plumb, Henry Plumb, Ruby Plumb, Eliza Rosemary Plumb, Ethan Augspurger, Elizabeth Augspurger, Elias Augspurger, Lucas Gentry, Ryan Gentry, Elizabeth Gentry, Jack Fisher, William Fisher, Patrick Fisher, and Charlie Jost. Four more great-grandchildren will arrive to loving families in the next few months. A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sat., March 30, at the Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson, NV 89015. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Henderson Methodist Church, 609 East Horizon Drive, Henderson, NV 89015 or to the C.T. Sewell Elementary School, (formerly Valley View Elementary School) 700 E. Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson NV 89015. We love you Mom and we miss you, but we all know you are where you want to be. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries