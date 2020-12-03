DOROTHY CASTRONOVA Dorothy Mae Castronova, 82, of Las Vegas, originally from Chicago, passed away on November 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of Michael Castronova for 63 years and beloved mother of Yvonna (Steve Lev), Michael (Marj), Andrea (Billy) Rawson, Paul (Karen), Ken (Susan), Anita (John) Gogniat, Steven (Tammy), Susan (John) Finan, and Alfonse (Monika). She was preceded in death by her parents Alphonse and Theresa Genatempo and step-father Leroy Schultz, sister Ann Casella, and granddaughter Jennifer Hendershot. An adored grandmother of 32 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, she graduated with honors from Rosary College with a BA in Education and American Studies, and earned a MA in Education Administration and Supervision, from Concordia University in River Forest, IL. She was a teacher and principal for more than a decade at St. Therese School in Chinatown, Chicago and also served as principal at St. James the Apostle in Glen Ellyn, IL. She retired from her profession after teaching at the Elaine Wynn School in Las Vegas. Dorothy and her husband Mike loved the visual and performing arts, as well as traveling. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation and Mass of Christian burial for immediate family only will be on December 4th, visitation 11am at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church. Funeral will be live-streamed 12pm at easlv.org
. Interment will be at 8am Wed., Dec. 9, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Jude Hospital (stjude.org
).