(76) died unexpectedly, but peacefully in Las Vegas, NV on July 4, 2019. She was born December 12, 1942 in Holyoke, MA to Ann and John Johnstone. Dorothy was raised in Chicopee, MA and graduated from Chicopee High School in 1960. She later attended Nursing School before moving to California. During a weekend getaway to Las Vegas, Dorothy met the love of her life James C. Saxton. “Jim and Dottie” were happily married for nearly 55 years. Dorothy was the quintessential homemaker who loved her family above all else and who was cherished by everyone who knew her. A woman of dignity, with the incredible ability to bring people together and make friends wherever she went, she will be deeply missed.



Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband Jim, twin daughters Lee-Ann Burgess (Simon) and Michele Saxton Pori (Luis) and son Jamie Saxton (Michelle); her beloved “lucky seven” grandchildren: Taylor Pori of Santa Monica, CA; Kendall Pori of Scottsdale, AZ; Connor Pori, Tanner Saxton, Christian Burgess, Aiden Saxton and Nicholas Burgess all of Las Vegas, NV; her sister Joan Topor (Louis) of Chicpoee, MA; her brother-in-law Robert Johnson (Peggy) of Santa Ana, California; her nephew Jim Lanzilloti (Yuuko) and their daughter Kenzie of San Marcos, CA; her godson Kevin Topor (Kathleen) and their son Graham of Chicopee, MA along with numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews all of whom were loved by their “Aunt Do-Do”.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and John Johnstone; her siblings Margaret Jack, Evelyn Johnson, Jack Johnstone, Norma Mutti, Elizabeth Viens, Lillias Lanzilloti and Judith Pavoni; her brothers-in-law Joe Lanzilloti, Ronnie Viens and Gene Pavoni and her best friend, Nancy Glaze.



In accordance with her wishes, a private memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.