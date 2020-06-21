DOROTHY JOHNSON
DOROTHY JOHNSON Dorothy Johnson, 88, passed away at her home June 11, 2020. Dorothy was born during the depression, December 3, 1931, in Orfino, Idaho, to Thomas and Effie Jabbora. She was the third youngest of eight children. She was a cheerleader in high school during the only year that her small school took the state championship in basketball. She worked her way through high school as a lifeguard and bookkeeper and self-financed her college education. She earned a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Idaho. She loved teaching children and began her career in Las Vegas in 1955 teaching the third grade at Red Rock Elementary. In 1956, she met the love of her life, Jerry Johnson, an airman stationed at Nellis AFB. They were married within five months, and stayed happily married for 63 years, until Jerry's passing in December of 2019. They had two children, Linda and John. As a military family, they lived all over the world, including England, Hawaii, and Iran. After Jerry's retirement from the U.S. Air Force in 1977, they settled down and became longtime residents of Las Vegas. Throughout her life, Dorothy traveled with her family and friends throughout world. She was an avid reader, loved the Beatles, Tom Jones, Dean Martin, the Three Stooges, the color red and roses. She had a sense of style and elegance. She was a treasured friend, loving wife, caring sister, and provided a happy home for her children. Dorothy is survived by her son, John; brother, Richard; nieces; nephews; and many friends. She joins her husband, Jerry; daughter, Linda; brothers, Frances and Fred; and sisters, Mary, Kathrine, Virginia and Joan, in heaven.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
