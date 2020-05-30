DOROTHY MUSSO Dorothy Marie Musso was born July 15, 1922 in Gregory, SD. She went home to heaven on May 26, 2020 in Las Vegas at the age of 97. Dorothy met and married her husband, Tom, in 1948. They lived in Omaha and Kansas City Mo before moving to Las Vegas in 1953. Dorothy's hobbies included bingo and playing the horses. She and Tom frequently traveled to California racetracks to try their luck. It also brought her much joy to spend time with the neighborhood dogs, feeding them treats from her pocket. Dorothy's true passion was St. Anne's Catholic Church, she never missed Mass even when it got difficult for her to attend. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, Joe and Zeta Dion, and her sister Marjorie. She is survived by her nieces, Joanna Cortez and Josephine Reising, and numerous great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of her neighbors who loved her especially Don and Vicki Bustos who were there for her day and night. Dorothy's last years were spent with her devoted care taker Sandy Evans. Dorothy was smart, funny, feisty, always smiling and never without earrings. She will be so missed. Services will be at Palm Mortuary, 7600 South Eastern, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:00 PM.