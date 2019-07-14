|
DOROTHY PALADINO Dorothy May Paladino, a resident of Las Vegas, passed away July 5, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. She was born May 30, 1921, to Karl and Blanche Kopitske in Buffalo, NY. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony R.; and her twin sons, Ronald and Donald. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Filomena Olandria Paladino; her grandson, Ed Olandria and his wife, Josephine; great-granchildren Michael, Edmond and Jessica; and great-great-grandson, Dominic. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Mon. July 15, with services following. Burial to follow services, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.