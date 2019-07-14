Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
DOROTHY PALADINO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY PALADINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY PALADINO


1921 - 2019
DOROTHY PALADINO Obituary
DOROTHY PALADINO Dorothy May Paladino, a resident of Las Vegas, passed away July 5, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. She was born May 30, 1921, to Karl and Blanche Kopitske in Buffalo, NY. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony R.; and her twin sons, Ronald and Donald. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Filomena Olandria Paladino; her grandson, Ed Olandria and his wife, Josephine; great-granchildren Michael, Edmond and Jessica; and great-great-grandson, Dominic. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Mon. July 15, with services following. Burial to follow services, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
