DOROTHY WINOKUR Dorothy Winokur, age 100, died peacefully at home Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born June 30, 1919, in Los Angeles, California, of immigrant parents, the late Clara and Herman Lee Alpert. Dorothy was raised on a chicken ranch in Arcadia, California. Her father was a tailor. Her mother ran the ranch and raised four children: Pearl, Edward, Dorothy, and Donald. During World War II Dorothy worked as a civilian for both the Navy and the Army, including several months at Camp Santa Anita. Her final wartime assignment contributed to the Manhattan Project. During the war, Dorothy wrote letters to servicemen overseas. One pen pal was Saul Winokur, of Azusa, California, serving in the U.S. Army's 7th Air Corps. Saul and Dorothy married in November 1945, a marriage that lasted over 60 years. During the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s Dorothy was active in a co-op preschool, was a Camp Fire Girls leader, sold Amway, studied psychology and new age philosophy, raised zebra and society finches - while working full time as a secretary. Her last position was Department Secretary for Nursing Research at the City of Hope National Medical Research Center. After retiring, Dorothy and Saul moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where Dorothy volunteered at the Shamballa Bookstore and assisted with a new age school called The City of Lights. After moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, Dorothy continued working part time and volunteering well into her 90's, most notably for the Down Syndrome Organization, Southwest Medical Associates, and Catholic Charities. Always health conscious, she followed Dr. Oz and his recommendations, and took up Pilates at age 96. She remained alert, active and interested in life right up to the end. Dorothy will always be remembered for her kindness, patience, and non-judgmental attitude. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She is survived by her three children: Robert Winokur of Santa Barbara, California; Paula Del Duca of Grand Junction, Colorado; and Susan Winokur of Las Vegas, Nevada. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support, with special thanks to Compassion Care Hospice. Cremation was performed. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association and/or the American Heart Association.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 10, 2020.