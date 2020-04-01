|
|
DORREL FRED BOOTH Pine Valley/St. George, Utah Dorrel Fred Booth, 85, passed away March 28, 2020. Dorrel was born in St. George, Utah to Fred and Marie Lang Booth. He married Arlene McArthur on September 21, 1955. Dorrel served in the Utah National Guard and eventually served in the US Army attaining the rank of Sargent. After his service in the military he attended college and completed a master's degree in Education from Norther Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Dorrel started working for Clark County School district as an elementary teacher and eventually became a principal. He retired in 1992 as the principal of Garrett Jr. High in Boulder City, Nevada. As principal he made an impact on thousands of students' lives, most were positive, and others were with his custom paddles made by the shop teacher! Dorrel is survived by his wife Arlene and sons Jay(wife Kristine) and Kim(wife Jennifer) He is also survived by his grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Eli(Cinthia), Hailey, Shea (Juan), Madelyn, Kay(Zoe), three great grandchildren, and his siblings Marvel Lynne, Craig and Kelly. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Marie and his brother Lloyd.