DORTHA POWELL Dortha Powell, age 84, of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday August 15, 2019. Dortha was born April 12, 1935 in Seven Rivers, NM. A visitation for Dortha will be 9-10 a.m. Tue., Aug. 20, with services following, both at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. A committal service will follow at Palm Boulder City Mausoleum and Columbarium, 551 Adams Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmmortuary.com for the Powell family.