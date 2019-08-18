Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORTHA POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORTHA POWELL


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORTHA POWELL Obituary
DORTHA POWELL Dortha Powell, age 84, of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday August 15, 2019. Dortha was born April 12, 1935 in Seven Rivers, NM. A visitation for Dortha will be 9-10 a.m. Tue., Aug. 20, with services following, both at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. A committal service will follow at Palm Boulder City Mausoleum and Columbarium, 551 Adams Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmmortuary.com for the Powell family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now