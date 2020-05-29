DOTTIE JORDAN
1957 - 2020
DOTTIE JORDAN Dottie Jordan was born July 7, 1957 in Pittsburg, PA, and passed away at home in Pahrump, NV on May 15, 2020 after a long, courageous fight against breast cancer. Dottie moved to Las Vegas in 1997, and joined the local 872, where she met her husband, Dennis Jordan. The two were married, and in 2001 relocated to Pahrump. A truly beautiful person, she was known to be kind, compassionate and generous to all who knew her. A woman of quiet faith, she found joy in all things, but was never happier than when spending time with her family. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Dennis; her three sons John (Ashley) Meerdo, David (Alicia) Meerdo, and Matthew (Cristen) Meerdo, and their father, Donald Meerdo; by her father, Edward Sachetti and mother, Dorothy Vanlandingham; her siblings, Carol, Billy, Bobby, Teresa, Debbie and Eddie; and her five grandchildren, Jack, Theo, Amelia, Easton, and Leah. A celebration of Dottie's life will be held at their Pahrump home on September 6, 2020.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
Their Pahrump Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Im overwhelmed by this sad news. Dottie was a beautiful and kind woman. I didnt know about her health issues. She never talked about it and you Would never know by her pleasant demeanor. She was obviously very strong and I will pray for her and Dennis.
Peter Hamill
Friend
May 28, 2020
Really enjoyed my short time with her. She'll always have a special place in my heart.
Pat Rollf
Friend
