DOTTIE JORDAN Dottie Jordan was born July 7, 1957 in Pittsburg, PA, and passed away at home in Pahrump, NV on May 15, 2020 after a long, courageous fight against breast cancer. Dottie moved to Las Vegas in 1997, and joined the local 872, where she met her husband, Dennis Jordan. The two were married, and in 2001 relocated to Pahrump. A truly beautiful person, she was known to be kind, compassionate and generous to all who knew her. A woman of quiet faith, she found joy in all things, but was never happier than when spending time with her family. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Dennis; her three sons John (Ashley) Meerdo, David (Alicia) Meerdo, and Matthew (Cristen) Meerdo, and their father, Donald Meerdo; by her father, Edward Sachetti and mother, Dorothy Vanlandingham; her siblings, Carol, Billy, Bobby, Teresa, Debbie and Eddie; and her five grandchildren, Jack, Theo, Amelia, Easton, and Leah. A celebration of Dottie's life will be held at their Pahrump home on September 6, 2020.





