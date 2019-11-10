|
DOUGLAS BURCHAM Douglas Wayne Burcham passed away October 23, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was the firstborn of Morris and Ruby Burcham, born October 5, 1934 in Post, Texas. Despite a life-long vision disability, he worked in scrap metal, built complex wood projects, taught Sunday school at several churches, acted as an interim pastor, and provided for his family. He enjoyed gardening, country music, hymns of the faith, and good food. He touched many lives in his 85 years on this Earth, and his reward will be great in Heaven. Rest in Peace Dad, you will be sorely missed. We will see you again someday. "Oh Death, where is thy sting? Oh grave, where is thy victory?" Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Burcham. He is survived by his son, Paul Wayne Burcham; daughter, Esther Lynne Burcham; and his brothers, Carl and Gerald Burcham. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Paradise Church, 2525 Emerson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121.