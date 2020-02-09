|
|
DOUGLAS WADE CLARK Douglas Clark, 65, passed away 12-26-19. However the doctor @ Centennial Hospital decided to sign off on 12-27-19. Douglas was born to William Arthur & Wilma Elizabeth (née Johnson) Clark January 6th, 1954 at U.S. naval Hospital in Pensacola, FL. He was happily single but previously married 3 times. He had only one daughter from his 2nd marriage to Vicki Thompson. As a child he lived in various states including Arlington IL, TX, NJ, WA & OH. Ali his daughter gave him permission to let go as he was suffering for some time, & was with him when he departed this world for the next. He was a long time employee @Hilton Garden INN Las Vegas Strip. He was awarded employee of the year in 2005. He was an honest & dedicated shuttle driver. He retired Nov 2016. He once coached a softball team when he worked at Excalibur. His kind hearted soul will never be forgotten. He was also an adventurist who traveled to Australia, Mexico, Israel & Thailand. He designed an invention that would help baseball players; 3rd Parties who bought his patent are unknown. He was a diehard cubbies fan and to his delight they won the 2016 World Series. He will be deeply missed by his best friends and loved ones and his legacy will be cherished in the hearts of many for eternity. He was always a practical joker even up until his last days. Douglas was preceded in death by parents; his loving oldest brother Stephen Clark 6-16-2017 & wife Carolyn 6-16-2010. Doug is survived by his loving daughter Allison (Clark) May of L.V. NV Older brother Robert Clark of McHenry, IL. and youngest sister Janet & Husband Jim Smith of Midland. TX. Adopted sister Linda McGivern. Douglas was blessed with 3 granddaughter's Rheana & twins Madison & Olexa. Many nieces & nephews & great nieces & nephews. Douglas is also survived by stepmom Yvonne Clark; stepsisters' Tony Petty of sycamore IL & Jody Stubblefield of Mountain Home AR; half-brother Justin Clark of Kansas City MO. There will be a celebration to honor Dougs life & everlasting memory. For more info please contact [email protected]