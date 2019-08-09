Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Mortuary
6701 N Jones
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS FOREMASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS FOREMASTER


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS FOREMASTER Obituary
DOUGLAS FOREMASTER Douglas "Doug" Truman Foremaster of Las Vegas, passed away unexpectedly August 6, 2019. He was born November, 15 1947, in Pioche, and was raised in Alamo. Doug worked numerous jobs in Las Vegas in the trucking industry, with the majority of his career spent with Nevada Ready Mix. He was a member of Teamsters Local 631. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy; daughters, Jody McCune (Bill), Misty Ryan (Clint), Crystal Foremaster; honorary daughter, Valerie Boyer; son, Douglas Todd Strickland; honorary sons, Rob Smith, Steve Felkins and Michael Harris; grandchildren, Bailee Rasmussen (Tim), Clayton McCune, Jacob McCune and Brandon Ryan; honorary grandchildren, Hunter Harris, Dalton and Delany Snyder and Henley and Emersyn Builder; his mother, Helen Davis; brother, Ronnie Foremaster; sister, Kathy Taylor; and numerous neices and nephews. Doug never met a stranger and was a friend to all. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N Jones, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Reception to follow.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.