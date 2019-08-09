|
|
DOUGLAS FOREMASTER Douglas "Doug" Truman Foremaster of Las Vegas, passed away unexpectedly August 6, 2019. He was born November, 15 1947, in Pioche, and was raised in Alamo. Doug worked numerous jobs in Las Vegas in the trucking industry, with the majority of his career spent with Nevada Ready Mix. He was a member of Teamsters Local 631. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy; daughters, Jody McCune (Bill), Misty Ryan (Clint), Crystal Foremaster; honorary daughter, Valerie Boyer; son, Douglas Todd Strickland; honorary sons, Rob Smith, Steve Felkins and Michael Harris; grandchildren, Bailee Rasmussen (Tim), Clayton McCune, Jacob McCune and Brandon Ryan; honorary grandchildren, Hunter Harris, Dalton and Delany Snyder and Henley and Emersyn Builder; his mother, Helen Davis; brother, Ronnie Foremaster; sister, Kathy Taylor; and numerous neices and nephews. Doug never met a stranger and was a friend to all. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N Jones, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Reception to follow.