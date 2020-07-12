Doug was my first boss at Main LaFrentz CPAs after graduating college He was always practical, easy going, but very professional. CPAs have this reputation for being stodgy and serious, but Doug was engaging, outgoing and fun. I never knew about all of his many personal accomplishments mentioned in the article but I was even more impressed to learn about them. I went on to attend law school and then was told that Doug had retired and moved out of state. I was so glad to have had Doug as a mentor and friend, if only for a short time. I extend my deepest sympathy to the family and the one Siamese, all of whom will miss him dearly. R. I. P.

Jeffrey Silver

Friend