DOUGLAS L. PETERSON
DOUGLAS L PETERSON Douglas L. Peterson died June 14, 2020, in Portland Oregon. Doug was born July 4, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the fourth child of Lawrence W. and Fern Haycock Peterson. His older siblings were George, Joyce and Wallace. He had three older half brothers, Don, Warren and Gordon Foote. Doug's mother died when Doug was eleven, and his father and step-mother eventually settled in Las Vegas where Doug attended Las Vegas High School. After high school graduation in 1954, Doug joined the Navy where he served for four years in the Pacific aboard ship. He attended the University of Idaho on the GI Bill, majoring in accounting. At the University he met Jo Roberts from McCall, Idaho. Doug and Jo were married in September 1961, and they returned to Moscow for their senior year. After graduation in June 1962, they moved to Las Vegas where Doug became a CPA specializing in estate planning, and Jo taught for the Clark County School District and The Meadows School. Doug was an avid skier, sailor, golfer and pilot. He owned two planes and three sailboats which he loved. He taught himself to play the banjo; built a model railroad, loved mystery novels and World War II movies. He had "Kelly's Heroes" all but memorized. He loved Siamese cats. He once said, "I can't imagine a home without a Siamese in it." He is greatly missed by Walter, his last Siamese pal. Doug was president of Las Vegas Rotary Club during the time that the National Rotary Convention met in Las Vegas. Doug and Jo enjoyed second homes in San Diego, Brianhead, Incline Village, Bend Oregon, and Portland. He said, "When they turn the temperature up to self-clean in Las Vegas, we're outta here." Doug is survived by Jo and by Jo's sister Pat Benninghoff and her husband Paul and by his sister Joyce Hawkins and her husband Bob. The one challenge that he could not overcome was the onset of macular degeneration. For that reason, the family wishes contributions to Macular Degeneration Research at Casey Eye Institute, 515 Campus Drive, Portland, OR 97239.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 12, 2020
Jo, when I read about Doug this morning it brought back fond memories of the fun times Roy and I had with the two of you! I extend my deepest sympathy to you for your loss.
Nancy Galyean
Friend
July 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Nancy Galyean
Friend
July 12, 2020
Dearest Jo,
Doug and I shared one great confidence: We married teachers who had the confidence to keep us afloat. Always, when I needed a business boost, Doug was at my side and usually several steps ahead. It has not taken all these years to acclame his wisdom and friendship. Even now, I assign him credit for smoothing my transition from the Air Force. God speed to you, Jo.
Bill Deming
Acquaintance
July 12, 2020
Doug was my first boss at Main LaFrentz CPAs after graduating college He was always practical, easy going, but very professional. CPAs have this reputation for being stodgy and serious, but Doug was engaging, outgoing and fun. I never knew about all of his many personal accomplishments mentioned in the article but I was even more impressed to learn about them. I went on to attend law school and then was told that Doug had retired and moved out of state. I was so glad to have had Doug as a mentor and friend, if only for a short time. I extend my deepest sympathy to the family and the one Siamese, all of whom will miss him dearly. R. I. P.
Jeffrey Silver
Friend
