DOUGLAS L PETERSON Douglas L. Peterson died June 14, 2020, in Portland Oregon. Doug was born July 4, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the fourth child of Lawrence W. and Fern Haycock Peterson. His older siblings were George, Joyce and Wallace. He had three older half brothers, Don, Warren and Gordon Foote. Doug's mother died when Doug was eleven, and his father and step-mother eventually settled in Las Vegas where Doug attended Las Vegas High School. After high school graduation in 1954, Doug joined the Navy where he served for four years in the Pacific aboard ship. He attended the University of Idaho on the GI Bill, majoring in accounting. At the University he met Jo Roberts from McCall, Idaho. Doug and Jo were married in September 1961, and they returned to Moscow for their senior year. After graduation in June 1962, they moved to Las Vegas where Doug became a CPA specializing in estate planning, and Jo taught for the Clark County School District and The Meadows School. Doug was an avid skier, sailor, golfer and pilot. He owned two planes and three sailboats which he loved. He taught himself to play the banjo; built a model railroad, loved mystery novels and World War II movies. He had "Kelly's Heroes" all but memorized. He loved Siamese cats. He once said, "I can't imagine a home without a Siamese in it." He is greatly missed by Walter, his last Siamese pal. Doug was president of Las Vegas Rotary Club during the time that the National Rotary Convention met in Las Vegas. Doug and Jo enjoyed second homes in San Diego, Brianhead, Incline Village, Bend Oregon, and Portland. He said, "When they turn the temperature up to self-clean in Las Vegas, we're outta here." Doug is survived by Jo and by Jo's sister Pat Benninghoff and her husband Paul and by his sister Joyce Hawkins and her husband Bob. The one challenge that he could not overcome was the onset of macular degeneration. For that reason, the family wishes contributions to Macular Degeneration Research
at Casey Eye Institute, 515 Campus Drive, Portland, OR 97239.