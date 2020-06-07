DR. DOUGLAS PETERSON Dr. Douglas Peterson, 94, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a bout with pneumonia. Son of Wilbur and Emily Peterson, Douglas "Doug" was born and grew up in Marshall, Minn., where at age four he first showed musical talent playing "Home Sweet Home" by ear on the accordion as observed by his father. He played clarinet in the band, sang in the choir, and was president of his class in high school. Doug served as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College, where he developed his love for singing. He received a Bachelor of Music Education from Florida State University and a Master's of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. He taught music in Norway, Iowa; Elko, Nev.; and Columbus, Ind., where he met and married Martha (nee Gill) Peterson (predeceased), December 26, 1956. Doug taught senior high chorus, and founded and directed the Antietam Choral Society in Hagerstown, Md., then taught chorus at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill. Doug brought his family to Las Vegas in 1967 and was one of the first three faculty members who started the Music Department at Nevada Southern University (now UNLV) and where Doug began the choral program. His university choral groups would go on to represent the University and Las Vegas at prestigious conventions of both the American Choral Directors Association and the Music Educators National Conference. Concurrently, he received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Music and Vocal Pedagogy from the University of Iowa (1972). Doug retired as Emeritus Associate Professor of Music at UNLV after teaching at the University for 36 years. His teaching career encompassed over 50 years. In addition to his teaching career, Doug became music director of the Las Vegas Musical Arts Workshop in 1968. The Workshop was the leading community choral organization in Las Vegas, and later became the Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society (SNMAS). He served as music director/CEO for 52 years. As director, he provided singers and instrumentalists the unique opportunity to perform the world's greatest choral-orchestra masterworks and enriched the lives of Southern Nevada concert-goers for over five decades. Repertoire included "Elijah" by Mendelssohn; "St. Matthew Passion" by J. S. Bach; "Ninth Symphony" by Beethoven; "King David" by Honegger; "Manzoni Requiem" by Verdi; and "A German Requiem" by Brahms. Under his leadership SNMAS performed the American premieres of David Fanshawe's electrifying "African Sanctus" in 1977 and "Remembering Those Who Fly" by Alice Parker in 1995. He brought some of the best-known choral conductors of all time - Jester Hairston, Robert Shaw, Jerold Ottley, and the German conductor, Helmuth Rilling to perform as guest conductors. He also led instrumental repertoire including symphonies, piano concertos, and overtures and produced countless performances of Broadway music, folk songs, and spirituals. He prepared the Musical Arts Chorus for performances with renowned tenor, Andrea Bocelli, in his Christmas concerts at MGM's Grand Garden Arena, for a decade. Doug's many accolades included: being honored by SNMAS in appreciation of his "50 years of exemplary leadership in bringing choral orchestra masterworks to Southern Nevada" and honored as one of "three Generations of Leaders in the Arts" with a "Legend Award" by Nevada Arts Advocates. He received the Governor's Arts Award for Excellence in the Arts in 1987; and was recognized by Governor Bob Miller, Governor Gibbons, and Senators Richard Bryan and Harry Reid for his significant contribution to the arts in Nevada. Doug also conducted church choirs for over 25 years including Methodist churches and Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas. Doug was a kind, dedicated, charming, and giving person known for his spirit and enthusiasm. Doug touched many lives with his passion for music. Doug enjoyed summer orchestra conducting workshops in Norway, Scotland, Austria, France, Czechoslovakia, and the Ukraine. He loved being around the water and cruised numerous times to Alaska and on Queen Mary II across the Atlantic. He enjoyed being with and loved his family. He traveled all over the country, and enjoyed camping when his children were growing up. He attended numerous Memorial Day services annually in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. He was preceded in death by his son, John Peterson; his wife of 37 years, Martha Peterson; his sister, Janet McKay; and his parents, Wilbur and Emily (Graham) Peterson. Doug is survived by his children, David Peterson, Robert Peterson, and Carolyn Peterson; grandson, Ian Stoll; and sister, Mary Alice Grota. Visitation will be from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Please RSVP to snmusicalarts@aol.com about attending the service as space is currently limited to 175. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society.