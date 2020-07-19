DOUGLAS WILLIAM AITKEN Douglas (Doug) Aitken, 84 years old, passed away peacefully on July 3rd at Infinity hospice care in Las Vegas of heart failure. Doug was born on 3/15/1936 in Vancouver, Canada to Douglas M. Aitken & Isabelle R. Aitken. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Terri Pipes, son in law Terry Pipes, sons Doug Aitken & daughter-in-law Leah, Dan Aitken & daughter-in-law Lisa, and Steve Aitken, Grandchildren Jody Pipes, Chelsey Pipes, Garrett Aitken, Troy Aitken, Tori Aitken, Bryn Aitken , Cole Aitken , Charlotte Aitken and Great granddaughter Mackenzie. His step family included Erik Aldays & daughter-in-law Leanne, Kristin Aldays Ellithorpe & grandchildren Lindsay Aldays, James Aldays, Sydnie Nason, Elyse Ellithorpe & his sister Rose Vetter and her family in Canada. He was predeceased by granddaughter Carmen Pipes. Doug moved to the US in his 20s and enjoyed successful careers as a marketing rep., Bicycle store owner and RV salesman. Doug walked gently on this earth leaving a legacy of love for family and friends. He was a beloved husband, dad, granddad, great granddad and brother. His step family loved him dearly. Cars, Sports, and RV Travel were his passion. He loved to play cards and games with friends and family. This was always accompanied by lots of laughter and teasing. Hamburger Friday evolved into a tradition he looked forward to all week long. Doug enjoyed life, loved deeply and has left us all with treasured memories that will never be forgotten. We thank God to have known such a special man and will keep his memory alive in our hearts. Doug is being cremated at Palm Mortuary, due to the current pandemic there will not be a service.