DOYLE J DAVIS Doyle J. Davis age 90, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on April 29, 2020 at the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City where he received excellent care. He was born on January 21, 1930 in Calexico, CA to Millard and Viola Armstrong Davis. He married Sharon Giusti on August 23, 1963 in Las Vegas, NV. Doyle serve in the United States Air Force for four years as was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Doyle has been a staple in the Las Vegas Casinos over the years. He worked at United Coin as a route manager, Sahara Hotel and Casino as a slot supervisor, Aladdin Hotel as a Slot Mangaer. He was the director of Slot Operations for the Stardust Casino, Fremont Hotel and Sundance Hotels, and the General Manager of the Sundance. He also owned his own video gaming route the Capado Gaming Corp until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, inventing video poker games, Raiders football, watching his grandson Beau play high school football and loved his dogs and especially Buffy. He was a member of the Lions Club and held every office over the years. Doyle is survived by his wife of 56 years Sharon; three daughters Roxanne Martinez, Michelle Wallace, and Dena Graham; seven grandchildren Nicole, Robby, Shayla, Scott Martinez, Molly Wallace, Paxtyn and Beau Graham; three great grandchildren. Doyle was buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery and a service will be held at a later date at the cemetery after Covid 19. For updates and to leave a condolences please visit www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 3, 2020.