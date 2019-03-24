|
|
Duane B. Styck, 78, of Las Vegas, NV passed away, March 6, 2019 to his forever home.
Duane was born in Kankakee, IL, Jan 16, 1941. Duane graduated from Bradley-Bourbannais High School and served in the Army. He was a proud veteran. Duane was preceded in death.by his wife Dorothy A. Styck and daughter Carrie L. Meseke.
Duane was retired from Northwest Airlines and was a member of St John Neumann Roman Catholic Church. Duane will be remembered as a kind gentle soul and will be missed by many.
Duane was survived by daughters; Pamela A. Stucki (Les Stucki husband) and Dana S Styck. Grandson, Jason D.Meseke; Brothers: JR Styck, Frances Styck, and Dennis Styck. Sisters: Betty Bertrand, Kathy Berg, Marie Karnes, Bernadette Hemmerle, Debbie Styck-Nesbitt and Lori Styck. Along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Service will be held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Date and time will be announced at a later date.