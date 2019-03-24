Home

Duane B. Styck, 78, of Las Vegas, NV passed away, March 6, 2019 to his forever home.

Duane was born in Kankakee, IL, Jan 16, 1941. Duane graduated from Bradley-Bourbannais High School and served in the Army. He was a proud veteran. Duane was preceded in death.by his wife Dorothy A. Styck and daughter Carrie L. Meseke.

Duane was retired from Northwest Airlines and was a member of St John Neumann Roman Catholic Church. Duane will be remembered as a kind gentle soul and will be missed by many.

Duane was survived by daughters; Pamela A. Stucki (Les Stucki husband) and Dana S Styck. Grandson, Jason D.Meseke; Brothers: JR Styck, Frances Styck, and Dennis Styck. Sisters: Betty Bertrand, Kathy Berg, Marie Karnes, Bernadette Hemmerle, Debbie Styck-Nesbitt and Lori Styck. Along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Service will be held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Date and time will be announced at a later date.
