Duane G. Laubach, 88, of Henderson, Nevada passed away on Saturday, October 17. He was born November 2, 1931 to A.E. & Rose Laubach in Okeene, Oklahoma, a small farming community. Duane was a devoted husband to Helen; father to Mary Ann Cluff (Mark Cluff) and Robert Laubach; most loving grandfather to Amanda Cluff (Adam Montgomery), Kellie Herring (Shane Herring), Michelle DeAngelis (Tory DeAngelis), Virginia Cluff, Rheann Laubach and Rachel Laubach, and adored his great grandson, Ryan DeAngelis.



Shortly, after WWII was declared, Duane's family moved to Southern Nevada in 1942. Duane's father assisted in the construction of Basic Management plants and Townsite Homes in what is now known as Henderson, Nevada.



After graduation from Basic High School, Duane and several of his class mates enrolled at University of Nevada, Reno. During their first semester of 1950, the Korean War was in escalation period. At the end of this semester, Duane and his classmates joined the military.



Duane served in the 2nd.Infantry Division as a combat veteran in Korea from 1951 to 1952. Upon rotating back to the United States, he was sent to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Duane had an opportunity to attend the University of Texas, San Antonio.



Upon discharge from the military in 1954, Duane once again enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno in the College of Business.



In December of 1954, Duane married the love of life, Helen Orr, who he earlier met while attending UNR. Helen was an education major and Nevada native. It was through Helen, Duane came to love the Nevada mountain vistas of Lincoln County and Pioche, Nevada.



After graduation in 1957, Duane and Helen moved back to Henderson. Duane was employed in the casino industry, working with personnel for a period of five years. Upon leaving the casino industry, Duane began his real estate career where he worked for nearly 40 years.



In 1968, Duane opened Henderson Realty and became active in the Greater Las Vegas Board of Realtors, serving as President in 1977, Nevada Association of Realtors President in 1981 and served on numerous National committees. In 1977, Duane received the honor of Realtor of the Year and in 1991, he was elected to the Greater Las Vegas Board of Realtors's Hall of Fame.



Duane involvement didn't stop with his real estate career. He was dedicated to Henderson and its growth as President of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Henderson Rotary Club and Director of the Board for St. Rose de Lima Hospital. It was during his tenure as Board Director, Duane aided in the expansion planning of the present Lake Mead St. Rose de Hospital. Duane's dedication to the City of Henderson was life long, servicing and chairing Henderson committees such as Henderson Industrial Trades, Re-Development and countless more.



Duane served as Past Grand Master of F & A. M. of Nevada in 1983 after serving Nevada Free Masons for thirteen years and past Master of Mt. Moriah Lodge in 1969.



But the greatest legacy Duane leaves to his family is instilled pride of their individual accomplishments and the love of family which included annual vacations at the Beach Cottages in San Diego which began in 1962; long range fishing trips with his son, Bob and son-in-law Mark; annual Christmas tree cutting adventures and Labor Day Celebrations in Pioche, and his unparalleled support for the UNLV Running Rebels, LA Dodgers and San Francisco 49ers.



Duane's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 25 11:00 AM at Palm Mortuary, Boulder Hwy location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Basic International Academy (formerly Basic High School) DUANE G. LAUBACH SCHOLARSHIP FUND 400 Palo Verde Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89015.



