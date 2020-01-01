Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Andrews Church
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DUANE MANNLEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DUANE MANNLEIN


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DUANE MANNLEIN Obituary
DUANE MANNLEIN Duane Leo Mannlein passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2019 in Boulder City, NV at the age of 85. Born in Albion, NE on February 1, 1934 to John and Henrietta (affectionally known as Etta) Mannlein. He was the brother of Mary Ann (Norm) Johnston, Janice (Jack) Ano, and Nell (Chuck) Naylor. He grew up in Dexter, MI and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. army, serving as a court-martial clerk at Fort Knox, KY during the Korean War. He married Lowana Seeley on March 2, 1957 and raised seven children; Suzette (Bruce) Madej, Guy (Jill) Mannlein, Lori (Jerry) Clair, Bart Mannlein, John (Chris) Mannlein, Edward (Julie) Mannlein, and Jeffery (Tephi) Mannlein. Upon completion of active service, Duane started his professional career at Michigan Bell Telephone in Ann Arbor, MI transferring to AT&T in Tucson, AZ in 1978. He retired from the communications industry after 40+ years. After retirement, Duane and Lowana moved to Las Vegas, NV. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his part time job as a golf course ranger. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Saint Elizabet Ann Seton church in Las Vegas, NV. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son John. Mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 9:15 a.m. at St. Andrews Church, Boulder City, NV followed by burial at Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, Boulder City, NV.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DUANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -