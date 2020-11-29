DUANE W BUSCH Duane W Busch, of Las Vegas, passed away November 22. Born in Los Angeles, he started with Trans World Airlines in '47 before serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed on Okinawa as a bomb loader and honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Duane returned to TWA and married Carole Danielson. With their three sons, they moved to Saudi Arabia from '62-'68 to help set up a worldwide airline operation. After a stop in Amarillo, TX he moved to Las Vegas in '72 as the TWA Station Manager. Duane later managed the General Aviation Airports for Clark County and his final career was as a marshal on the Los Prados Golf Course, where he and Carole lived since '88. Duane was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years. He is survived by three sons, Andrew (Tomi), Daniel (Karen), and Douglas (Sandye), three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Duane loved to travel the world, completed almost 40 cruises, enjoyed his annual hunting trips, and given an opportunity to poke some fun at you, he would. The family will celebrate his life at a Memorial service to be held at 3pm, Sat. Dec. 5 at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the AF Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202