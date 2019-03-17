E. SCOTT BELLAK Eugene "Scott" Bellak, 59, of Nekoosa, WI peacefully passed away with dignity March 13, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI, surrounded by his family and friends. Scott courageously fought a sudden illness. He received years of wonderful care at DaVita, Marshfield Clinic, and the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. Scott was born November 26, 1959, in Corpus Christi, TX to Terry Bellak Jami and Don Bellak. Scott was a proud graduate in 1978 of Clark High School in Las Vegas. Scott treated all of his nieces and nephews like his own children. Scott made numerous lifelong friends who he treated like family. He was bigger than life with a personality, a generous spirit, and a humor like no other man. Scott worked for many years in the Las Vegas and the Lake Charles, LA casino industry as a casino marketing executive. Scott was beloved by his coworkers and clients. He enjoyed sports and he was skilled in soccer, baseball, softball, and golf. In addition to sports, Scott loved adventure and traveled as much as he was able. Scott enjoyed hosting and cooking for his family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time and playing with his companion dog, Dax. Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reba and Jack Bellak of Philadelphia, and Viola and Michael Ebner of Laredo, TX; and step-mother, Pamela (Don) Bellak. He is survived by his parents, Terry (Eric) and Don of Las Vegas; his sister, Kimberly Kristy Gaskill, brother-in-law, Dave, and their children, Ryan (David) Rosborough, Alexandra June, James "Beau" June, and Josh Gaskill of Las Vegas; his brother, Jason, sister-in-law, Jennifer, and their children, Isabelle, Hunter, and Tyson of Edmond, OK; his step-sister, Bridgette Gardener, and her children, Alyssa Hill and Drew Gutzwa of Las Vegas; and his uncle, Michael Ebner. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Londyn, Avery, Emery, Eagan, and Pierce. In addition, Scott is survived by many extended family members in Wisconsin and Michigan who he loved including, Jean (Joe) Morgan, Peter and Nancy Sturgul, Paul Sturgul, Matt and Jamie Sturgul and their five children, and Evelyn (Henry) Nessman. A celebration of Scott's life will be held with his immediate family upon his return to Las Vegas. An additional celebration for all of those who loved Scott will be planned for a future date. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com. Read More Listen to Obituary