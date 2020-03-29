|
|
EARL HENDERSON (Lt. Col., retired) Earl John "Obi-Wan" Henderson passed away peacefully in his sleep March 18, 2020, at the age of 78. Earl was born to Oscar and Zella Henderson, August 8, 1941, in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. He grew up in Houston, with three sisters whom he cherished, Sybil, Mary (Eric) and Denise (Steve) and sister-in-law Robin (Don). He graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1959, and Texas A & M University in June 1963, with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. Earl had a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force, flying single-seat fighters. After pilot training at Webb AFB, he received an assignment to the 94th FIS at Selfridge AFB, Michigan. Ten months later, he was assigned to Southeast Asia where he survived 100 combat missions over North Vietnam in the F-105 Thunderchief from August 1967 to March 1968. He received seven Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Silver Star for gallantry in action. After the war, he was assigned to the 456th FIS at Castle AFB, flying the F-106. The entire squadron was relocated three months later to Oxnard AFB California and the 460th FIS. He received a choice between a slot at USAF Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB or Air Defense Command at Tyndall AFB in Panama City, Florida. He chose ADC because he wanted to fly air-to-air in fighters. It changed the course of his career. In 1972, he was selected as one of the handpicked initial cadre of pilots in the newly formed USAF Aggressors, formed at Nellis Air Force Base. The mission was training USAF fighter pilots in simulated air combat tactics as part of the Red Flag program that continues to this day. After progressing to Operations Officer of the 64TH Aggressors, Earl earned the call sign "Obi-Wan," a moniker that stayed with him for the rest of his life. Earl also designed the 64th Aggressor patch that is still widely used by various USAF Aggressor squadrons today. In September of 1979, "Obi' became the squadron commander of the 4477th Test and Evaluation Squadron, the Red Eagles, as part of the then-classified Constant Peg program. The Red Eagles flew Soviet-built aircraft out of the Tonapah, Nevada, Test Range, training USAF pilots in air combat tactics against Soviet MiGs. His time as commander was cut short by heart disease that ended his flying career. Henderson stayed at Nellis AFB as the Director of Advanced Programs and Foreign Military Exploitation until his retirement in 1992 at the rank of Lt. Colonel. In total, Henderson spent 19 of his 28-year Air Force career at Nellis AFB. After a brief retirement from the Air Force, Earl and retired USAF Major Craig Dennis co-founded a defense contracting firm, AVTECH Research Corp. As the company grew, it extended partnerships to Steve "Chip" Corbett, Don "Spanky" Sexton, James "J.T." Tinsler, Richard "Hap" Arnold and Moon Milham. As of Obi's death, AVTECH employs over 30 people. Obi retired in December 2018 and returned to work in January 2019. He had always said he would never retire! He enjoyed international travel, and he and Andy went on many exciting and fun journeys with best friends/family of the heart, Katey and Len Clark, several times joined by good friends, Matt and Melie Knox. In later years, he loved summer fishing in Alaska for more than 18 summers with his son Neil and various Air Force friends. Obi was the camp cook and could make culinary magic from limited resources of a fish camp. Among his other favorite pastimes were genealogy, doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, history and spoiling the plots of TV shows for his son, Neil, over lunch. In 2019, the entire family went on a Disney Cruise, Rome to Rome. It was a wonderful time with memories of "Poppa" to last many years. He is survived and mourned by his beloved wife of 57 years, Andy; daughter, Cambron (Andy Simon); son, Neil (Brittany); granddaughter, Reve (Stephen); grandsons, Holden, Ari and Roan; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Wilder; beloved dog, Vash; and granddog Bella. He also had nephews and nieces that he loved and admired, Ruth Ann Bernd, Tony, Austin, and Nick Rowe, Ryan and Russell Anderson, Rusty Taylor (Amanda), and Jennifer Bass. Earl's cremated remains will be interred at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City when services with honors are resumed. When it is safe to do so, a memorial for family and friends honoring Earl's life will be hosted. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the .