EARL RUSK Earl Robert Lyle Rusk was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario on December 28, 1925. He passed into God's hands to join his wife, Helen May Sherwood Rusk, on May 30, 2020. Earl was 94 years old and one of the Greatest Generation, a WWII veteran. Earl was a man of faith, biblically well versed, a gentle soul, loving and kind, well like by friends and epitomizing the best of the Greatest Generation - all men and women are equal under the eyes of God. Earl didn't just talk it, he lived it. Earl is survived by his brother and sister, his four children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Palm Mortuary, 800 South Boulder Highway, Henderson, NV. Visitation 2:00 5:00 p.m., Masonic Services 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 there will be church services at 10:00 AM at the Highland Hills Baptist Church, 615 College Dr., Henderson, NV and Navy Military Honors and Interment at the VA Cemetery, Boulder City, NV at 12:00 PM.