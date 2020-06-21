EARL RUSK
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EARL RUSK Earl Robert Lyle Rusk was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario on December 28, 1925. He passed into God's hands to join his wife, Helen May Sherwood Rusk, on May 30, 2020. Earl was 94 years old and one of the Greatest Generation, a WWII veteran. Earl was a man of faith, biblically well versed, a gentle soul, loving and kind, well like by friends and epitomizing the best of the Greatest Generation - all men and women are equal under the eyes of God. Earl didn't just talk it, he lived it. Earl is survived by his brother and sister, his four children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Palm Mortuary, 800 South Boulder Highway, Henderson, NV. Visitation 2:00 5:00 p.m., Masonic Services 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 there will be church services at 10:00 AM at the Highland Hills Baptist Church, 615 College Dr., Henderson, NV and Navy Military Honors and Interment at the VA Cemetery, Boulder City, NV at 12:00 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Service
04:00 PM
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
10:00 AM
Highland Hills Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Interment
12:00 PM
VA Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
7024648440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved