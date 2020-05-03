EARLEAN VENTURA-DAVILA On April 25, 2020, Earlean Ventura-Davila (maiden name, Hodges) continued her spiritual journey at the age of 80 to join her late husband, Julio Ventura-Davila, and grandson, Jarmel Hodges, in Heaven. She leaves in God's hands her children, Sheila Rollins, Leonard Hodges and Felecia Hodges. A Las Vegas, Nevadan for 62 years, Earlean was Born in McNary, Arizona, which is located on Apache Land, November 29, 1939. She was the only daughter of James and Velma Davis and was protected and much adored by her brothers, Walter Lee, Hank and Junior, whom have all preceeded her in death. After completing her junior year at McNary High School, Earlean moved to Las Vegas as the wife of Douglas Hodges. In Las Vegas she finished her senior year at Rancho High School. Earlean had three children, Sheila, Leonard and Felecia. Earlean worked for 35 years as a secretary at the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), and was able to achieve early retirement at the age of 55. She was known to many as 'Sister' and to a few as 'Toot'. Having raised her children as a single mother for many years, her fierce work ethic along with making the most of life took center stage. She was recognized for many accomplishments within her profession. A tomboy at heart, she enjoyed playing Short-Stop in the Las Vegas Womens SoftBall League and even received Most Valuable Player one year! Earlean made sure that her children and neighboring kids experienced as many social activities as possible including: The Boy Scouts, 4-H Club, drill teams for numerous parades, and walking in The Jerry Lewis Walk-a-Thon. She also served as a member of the NAACP young adult group Las Vegas Chapter (with the encouragement of her late and civic minded friend Mattie Snowden-Wormwood). Earlean loved collecting vintage car models and many other "collectibles" that she found well "collectible". Her home was the designated gathering place for family and friends. It also played center stage as the 'rite of passage' venue for numerous nieces and nephews who had begun to explore adulthood through independence from their own parents. Many would also testify to indulging too often on her infamous Lemon Meringue Pie and pleading with her continuously to whip up a pot of her sweet/peppery collard greens. Her presence is greatly missed; however she will forever be in the memories of her Loved Ones: grandchildren: Jason Hodges, McCall Rollins, Casey Rollins, LaNeesha Lewis, and LaBreesha Polk; and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are private.







