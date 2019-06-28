EDWARD RAAP Edward "Ed" Raap of Pahrump, passed away June 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born May 12, 1948 in Aberdeen, SD and lived his childhood on a farm at Pierpont, SD. He served in the U.S. Air Force as SGT/E-4 as a Defensive Training Specialist in the B-52 Bomber program. His career was Security/Surveillance Engineer for Binion's Horseshoe Casino and as Ranch Manager for Binion's Ranch in Pahrump. He was preceeded in death by mother, Doris and father Henry. He leaves behind daughter, Neomi (Charles) Jivapong and granddaughter, Vivian of Las Vegas; seven siblings, many nieces, nephews and close friends. He will be honored with Military Funeral Honors at 8:20 a.m. Fri., July 5, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. There will be a "Remembrance Gathering" in Pahrump at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 3-5pm. He was dearly loved for his "hearty" laugh, "twinkle" in his eye, and his gift of storytelling.