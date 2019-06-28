Home

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
"Remembrance Gathering"
Bob Ruud Community Center
Pahrump, NV
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
8:15 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Boulder City, NV
View Map
ED RAAP


1948 - 2019
EDWARD RAAP Edward "Ed" Raap of Pahrump, passed away June 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born May 12, 1948 in Aberdeen, SD and lived his childhood on a farm at Pierpont, SD. He served in the U.S. Air Force as SGT/E-4 as a Defensive Training Specialist in the B-52 Bomber program. His career was Security/Surveillance Engineer for Binion's Horseshoe Casino and as Ranch Manager for Binion's Ranch in Pahrump. He was preceeded in death by mother, Doris and father Henry. He leaves behind daughter, Neomi (Charles) Jivapong and granddaughter, Vivian of Las Vegas; seven siblings, many nieces, nephews and close friends. He will be honored with Military Funeral Honors at 8:20 a.m. Fri., July 5, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. There will be a "Remembrance Gathering" in Pahrump at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 3-5pm. He was dearly loved for his "hearty" laugh, "twinkle" in his eye, and his gift of storytelling.
