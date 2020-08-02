EDA SCHIVO-HERMAN Eda Mary Schivo-Herman went on to join her beloved family in heaven July 19, 2020. Eda was born in Venice, Italy on May 17, 1922 and migrated to the United States with her parents Pete and Emma in 1923. They settled in Butte, Montana with her father working in the mines, and Emma raising her and her brother Frank. Eda's mother opened a small restaurant in Butte called Emma's Place. Businessman Milton Prell and family were regulars of this trendy place. His friendship with the Schivos led to Eda and Frank relocating to Las Vegas and helping Prell with the opening of the Hotel Sahara. Eda was Prell's personal secretary for 10 years until she married Aaron Herman, a partner of Prell's in the Mint Hotel. Eda raised two children, Andrea and Jeffrey. Eda suffered the loss of her son, Jeffrey, in 1968. Eda went to work at the International Hotel as the supervisor for the cashiers' cage for over 10 years. From there she went on to work in the same capacity at the Aladdin Hotel before retiring in 1982. Never down and always looking at the "glass half-full". Eda was a wonderful, loving person that kept an uplifting outlook throughout her lifetime. She will be missed by many. Eda is survived by her daughter, Andrea Lopez; niece, Janeen Reiser (Fred); and nephews, Gary Schivo and Michael Schivo. Viewing will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, August 6 at Palm Mortuary Downtown, 1325 North Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 1901 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89104.