EDELMIRO GARZA Edelmiro "Ed" G. Garza, 75, of Las Vegas, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Ed was a loving son, brother, husband, father, cousin and friend. He was widowed in 2011 by the loss of Gloria C. Garza. Ed is survived by his children, Norma Lomeli, Cynthia Capps, Eddie Garza, Jr. and Brenda Garza; seven sisters, Yolanda, Janie, Clara, Elsa, Sally, Leticia and Patricia; and two brothers, Joe and Larry; seven grandchildren, Pete, Carlos, Nicole, Caroline, Matthew, Mason and Aries; and four great-grand-children; Addison, Aspen, Stevie ("Bubba") and Cash. Visitation will be from 8-11 a.m. Friday, August 9, with Service immediately following at 11 a.m., both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123.