1/1
EDITH "EDIE" MOREIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDITH "EDIE" MOREIN Edith "Edie" Morein, born Dec. 9, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 surrounded by her family in Las Vegas just weeks before her 100th birthday. Edith was a Holocaust survivor, immigrating to the USA by herself at the age of 16. She traveled from Berlin to Hamburg, then to New York (Ellis Island) on a steamship before reaching Los Angeles via the Panama Canal. Edie lived with her older brother, Herbert Solmann, and his wife while attending Hollywood High School to learn and master the English language. She became a U.S. citizen while living in Los Angeles. Edith was a very talented and successful seamstress and at a young age went to work for United Costumes and the Ice Follies, where she traveled with the show creating and fitting costumes. While on an Ice Follies trip to San Francisco, Edith met the love of her life, David Morein. He was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in the Bay Area during World War ll. They married in November 1942. Dave and Edith moved to Las Vegas in 1974 and owned a liquor store on the Las Vegas strip. There she designed and created beautiful gift baskets that included fine wines, liquors, and gourmet foods. These baskets were a holiday favorite among Las Vegas business professionals and headline entertainers. In 1990, Edith's beloved Dave preceded her in death. Edith was a strong, independent woman who passed on to her family the values of right and wrong, honor, loyalty, and the importance of good manners and proper behavior and an impeccable sense of style. Edith has lovingly left behind two daughters (Janice Hoback and Madlyn Paresi), three granddaughters (Lauren Huber, Rachel Allen and Carly DelaRosa), three great grandsons and one great granddaughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved