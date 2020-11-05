EDITH "EDIE" MOREIN Edith "Edie" Morein, born Dec. 9, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 surrounded by her family in Las Vegas just weeks before her 100th birthday. Edith was a Holocaust survivor, immigrating to the USA by herself at the age of 16. She traveled from Berlin to Hamburg, then to New York (Ellis Island) on a steamship before reaching Los Angeles via the Panama Canal. Edie lived with her older brother, Herbert Solmann, and his wife while attending Hollywood High School to learn and master the English language. She became a U.S. citizen while living in Los Angeles. Edith was a very talented and successful seamstress and at a young age went to work for United Costumes and the Ice Follies, where she traveled with the show creating and fitting costumes. While on an Ice Follies trip to San Francisco, Edith met the love of her life, David Morein. He was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in the Bay Area during World War ll. They married in November 1942. Dave and Edith moved to Las Vegas in 1974 and owned a liquor store on the Las Vegas strip. There she designed and created beautiful gift baskets that included fine wines, liquors, and gourmet foods. These baskets were a holiday favorite among Las Vegas business professionals and headline entertainers. In 1990, Edith's beloved Dave preceded her in death. Edith was a strong, independent woman who passed on to her family the values of right and wrong, honor, loyalty, and the importance of good manners and proper behavior and an impeccable sense of style. Edith has lovingly left behind two daughters (Janice Hoback and Madlyn Paresi), three granddaughters (Lauren Huber, Rachel Allen and Carly DelaRosa), three great grandsons and one great granddaughter.