EDITH "JOY" WORTHEN Edith "Joy" Josephine Worthen peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the age of 99 on December 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. Funeral services are on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3200 Mustang St. (Cheyenne & Mustang) in Las Vegas. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil (Cec) Lytell Worthen, eldest daughter, Llona Joy Worthen and great-granddaughter, Taylor Marie Shaver. She is survived by her daughter Kelley (Steve Rushton), and her son Michael (Ketura Worthen), 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Joy moved to Las Vegas in 1947 from California while on vacation and never went home. She worked at both Sills Drive In and the Round-Up Drive In before opening the Sahara in 1952 as a cocktail waitress. Her immediate supervisor in the Pit was Mr. Sam Boyd. Mr. Boyd took Joy under his wing and they remained friends until his death. While working at Sills, Joy met her husband, Cec. He was a single, handsome guy recently discharged from the Navy who was told by his co-workers to go check out the "hot" blonde working the counter across the street. He did and they were married in March 1948. She had several interests and hobbies over the years. Various porcelain projects; buying and selling jewelry; church craft projects; UNLV basketball; Soap Operas; neighborhood walks with friends, but her all-time favorite was watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Joy loved to be surrounded by family. She will be missed, but we are grateful for the knowledge that families are eternal. We know she has been reunited with her sweetheart, Cec and many other family members and friends.