|
|
EDMUND A. SKORYNKO Edmund A. Skorynko, age 72, of Las Vegas, a retired computer programmer, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. Born December 27, 1946 in Irvington, New Jersey, he had been a Las Vegas resident since 1996. Mr. Skorynko worked as a programmer for IBM after graduating with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1968. He volunteered with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, donating more than 5,000 hours and the Rosemont Homeowner's Association. He was a member of the Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association. He had a passion for science and education. He was preceded in death by his son, Edmund A. Skorynko, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Skorynko and children Daniel B. Skorynko and Wendy J. Weaver and two grandchildren: Tyler G. Weaver and Jack R. Weaver. At Edmund's request, private family services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edmund's name are suggested to CPAAA, Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association, c/o Gerrie Holmes, Treasure, 9880 W. Cheyenne, Las Vegas, Nevada 89129.