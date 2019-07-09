Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
For more information about
EDMUND KRIEGER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (Chapel
1811 Pueblo Vista Drive
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDMUND KRIEGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDMUND KRIEGER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDMUND KRIEGER Obituary
EDMUND "ED" KRIEGER Edmund "Ed" B. Krieger, passed away peacefully, July 6, 2019 at the age of 87. Ed was born in Cleveland to Stella and Edmund Krieger. He was a 1954 graduate of Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy. Ed owned and operated Lansing Pharmacy, in the Polish section of Cleveland for 36 years, where he served as the pharmacist. He retired from pharmacy in 1995, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Krieger. He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Virginia. Ed is also survived by his sister, Maryann (Ned) Reifschneider; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (Chapel), 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Ed will be laid to rest at Palm Northwest Cemetery. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to a .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now