EDMUND "ED" KRIEGER Edmund "Ed" B. Krieger, passed away peacefully, July 6, 2019 at the age of 87. Ed was born in Cleveland to Stella and Edmund Krieger. He was a 1954 graduate of Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy. Ed owned and operated Lansing Pharmacy, in the Polish section of Cleveland for 36 years, where he served as the pharmacist. He retired from pharmacy in 1995, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Krieger. He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Virginia. Ed is also survived by his sister, Maryann (Ned) Reifschneider; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (Chapel), 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Ed will be laid to rest at Palm Northwest Cemetery. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to a .