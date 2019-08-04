|
EDNA GALE JOHNS June 22, 1921 - July 21, 2019 Edna G. Johns, 98, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. She had been a resident of Las Vegas for over 50 years. Edna was born June 22, 1921 in a residence in Manhattan, New York, to Lillian and George Gale. She had three sisters, Ethel, Shirley and Elsie. Edna met her husband, Dr. Albert Johns and married him August 23, 1941, just as America was entering WWII. Her husband would often say, "she was the nicest person I've ever met!" Edna worked for Universal Studios as a bookkeeper. She became a stay at home mom for many years, as she parented three children, Ron, Janene and Pam. Once the children grew up, Edna went back to college and earned her Bachelors of Art degree in education from UNLV. She taught a variety of elementary grade levels for 16 years in the Clark County School District. After retiring, she volunteered her time with Valley and Mountain View Hospitals. She loved to help and interact with people. Edna was not athletic, but she loved to dance. She was a Dodger fan, followed UNLV basketball, enjoyed watching tennis, loved crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She is survived by her son, Ronald Johns (Ana), daughters, Janene Johns and Pamela Catalano (Mike); grandchildren, Mike and Marc Johns and Allison and Kevin Catalano; great-grandchild Austin Johns; sisters, Shirley Grossman and Elsie Sharpe. Our family would like to thank Dr. Tommy Lee, Dr. Patrick Daley, The Heart Hospital & Hoffmann Hospice Bakersfield, where they spoiled her during her last few months. We will always carry her memory in our hearts!