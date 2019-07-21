EDUARDO "BO" RAMOS Eduardo "Bo" Ramos, passed away July 10, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas. Bo brought passion and integrity, excellence and enthusiasm to every aspect of his life and work. Bo was the youngest of 10 children born to Fidel and Maria Ramos. Growing up in Denver, Bo was All City, All State, All American in diving and gymnastics. This brought him to Las Vegas in 1968 on a college scholarship for gymnastics. While in college, he auditioned for the Folies Bergere at the Tropicana Hotel. This started his 20-year career in show business as a performer, line captain and trampoline act in the show, even traveling with the show to South America. Bo transitioned from the stage, to behind the scenes work, to the MGM Grand where he was a day 1 employee. Bo wore many hats at the MGM Grand beginning as a Supervisor in the theme park. He advanced through the years to Production Special Events Manager and retired after 25 years in July 2018. He was also able to fulfill his passion for boxing as the ring man for 21 years for every fight in the Grand Garden Arena. Bo was also an avid photographer and artist, taking thousands of event photos and creating green art. He was a dedicated husband and father and brother. His proudest achievement was his son, Dylan, a graduate of UNLV and Financial Advisor in Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elena Ramos, Margaret Mascarenas, Tony Ramos and Fran Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Hooper; his son, Dylan Ramos; and sisters, Mary Ann Boitnott, Patsy Viduya, Sylvia Epperson, Rita Carrier and Bell Sanchez whom he called his guardian angels. He is also survived by his cat, Gracie. Bo will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews; extended family; and lifelong friends. Information regarding his Celebration of Life are pending with Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, Bo requested donations be sent to the Danny Thomas .