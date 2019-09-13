|
EDWARD ANTONACCI, SR Edward Michael Antonacci, Sr., "Big Ed," passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born December 24, 1964 in Las Vegas, where he lived his entire life. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; his daughter, Brittney; his son, Eddie (Ashlyn); his brother AJ (Nancy); his sisters, Kim, Toni, Dani (Bix), Nikki and Donna (Kevin); his grandchildren, Aidan, AJ and Raelyn; and many nieces and nephews. His family was his pride and joy. Eddie was giving, kind, and very funny. He loved to have a good time, and affectionately complained every time he had to go to a big family gathering. There are no words to convey what he meant to us, and how much he will be missed. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Bixler residence: 1640 Fairgate Court, Las Vegas, 89117.