St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
1811 Pueblo Vista Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Church
1811 Pueblo Vista Drive
Las Vegas, NV
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Bixler residence
1640 Fairgate Court
Las Vegas, NV
EDWARD ANTONACCI Sr.


1964 - 2019
EDWARD ANTONACCI Sr. Obituary
EDWARD ANTONACCI, SR Edward Michael Antonacci, Sr., "Big Ed," passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born December 24, 1964 in Las Vegas, where he lived his entire life. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; his daughter, Brittney; his son, Eddie (Ashlyn); his brother AJ (Nancy); his sisters, Kim, Toni, Dani (Bix), Nikki and Donna (Kevin); his grandchildren, Aidan, AJ and Raelyn; and many nieces and nephews. His family was his pride and joy. Eddie was giving, kind, and very funny. He loved to have a good time, and affectionately complained every time he had to go to a big family gathering. There are no words to convey what he meant to us, and how much he will be missed. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wed., Sept. 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Bixler residence: 1640 Fairgate Court, Las Vegas, 89117.
