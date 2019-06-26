EDWARD U. BEVILACQUA, SR. Edward U. Bevilacqua, Sr. died peacefully, surrounded by members of his family Sunday June 24, 2019, at his home in Henderson. He was 91. He was preceded in death by his father, Ulisse and mother, Lucia Spadorcio Bevilacqua. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen Ann; his extended family of six children; 17 grandchildren; one deceased grandson; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; one sister-in-law; and a large and growing number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Edward was born in Niagara Falls, NY in 1928. His family moved to the Bay Area when he was two. He relocated to San Diego in 1980, and Las Vegas in 1992; eventually choosing Henderson as his home. Edward graduated from Santa Clara University in 1949, studied at Hastings Law School in San Francisco, proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation cadet during the Korean War, was a member of the Board of Regents of Santa Clara University for twelve years, Founding Director and later President of First State Bank of Northern California, Member of the California Real Estate Commission, and President of National Little League in Pleasanton California. He was Founding Director of the Bronco Bench at Santa Clara University, founding president of the Buon Tempo Italian American Club in the Bay Area, Chairman & Director of the Augustus Society in Las Vegas, Chairman, and/Director of La Voce Publishing Co., and President of many national and international HOA's. He was a licensed General Contractor, Pipeline Contractor, Real Estate Broker, and Fire/Casualty and Life Insurance agent. His awards included conducting a 200 piece symphonic band at age 17, a scholarship to Julliard School of Music, an award from the President of Italy for his contribution to Boys Town of Italy. He earned a special citation for the best use of air space from the California Department of Transportation. Edward loved his Central Italian heritage, family dinners, making his remarkable pasta and zucchini; especially for the holidays. He looked forward to trips to Italy, including Abruzzo, and his home in Mexico. When he wasn't traveling, or working on real estate projects, he could be found watching sports and especially the Fox business channel. He always looked forward to his weekly movies and dining at new restaurants. Edward never retired, until recently he worked full-time on multi-tenant residential real estate projects for Joe Kramer in Reno. Edward was a true Renaissance man and one to be emulated. Loved and respected, he had a keen mind and was quick with a clever joke or anecdote. He will be missed. Visitation and Rosary will be at 4 p.m. Fri., June 28. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Sat., June 29, all at Guardian Angel Cathedral, 302 Cathedral Way, Las Vegas, NV 89109. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guardian Angel Cathedral. Read More Listen to Obituary