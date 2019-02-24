Home

Edward Langeland, 75, of Las Vegas, NV passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Delma Langeland and his sister Sandra Graham. Edward was survived by Nancy Langeland, friend and caregiver, former spouse, and children Edward Langeland II (Michelle), of Pahrump Nv, and daughter Evonne Woodward (Jeff) of Placerville, Ca, and granddaughters Katie Langeland and Kayla Woodward.

He is survived by his siblings, Raymond Langeland of Wellsburg, Pa, Elinor J. Benson of Waverly, Pa, and Nancy Cain (Jerry) of Sayre, Pa; Joanne Cooke (deceased February 3, 2019), and his aunt Alice Letcavage. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

Ed was a retired baker who worked at several bakeries in his career including both Freed’s bakery and Ceasers Palace. He enjoyed football, laughter and time spent with family and friends. He is missed, we miss his smile and his laugh and those beautiful eyes.

We would like to express our gratitude to Nathan Adelson Hospice of Las Vegas for the care and compassion of the staff.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.
